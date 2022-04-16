Dorwin Lee Kamm 1931 - 2022

Dorwin Lee Kamm left this life on February 8, 2022, to be with the Lord. He was under the loving care of his four children and wife of 69 years, Jo Glenda Kamm. He was reunited with family and many friends who have gone before him.

Lee was born in Fresno, California, and later graduated from Vallejo High in Vallejo, California. He married his high school sweetheart on October 22, 1952, after being drafted into the U.S. Army. While serving, the couple lived in Aberdeen, Maryland and Atlanta, Georgia. Their four children were born from 1954 to 1960, Mark (Charlene) Kamm, Leah Renee Kamm, Gina Kamm (Tom) Gould and Nila Kamm (Bruce) Cook. They all have numerous memories of going fishing, hiking, shooting, camping and learning archery with their dad on many Saturdays growing up.

Lee worked as a salesman for different companies over his career and always rose to the top of his field. He was awarded Top Salesman many times while working in Santa Rosa, California, and Medford, Oregon. He also had a passion for learning about holistic health and telling others about the things he learned. He loved working outside with his hands, growing a garden and, after retiring, enjoying the beautiful view behind the home they had built in 2001 by their son-in-law, Bruce Cook in McMinnville, Oregon. You could always here some kind of unique music playing in the kitchen as he prepared his special breakfast concoctions or spilling out of his headphones while he worked in the yard.



His greatest joy in life was being with his family, and he was blessed that all four children ended up living close by. This allowed for many family gatherings, which included nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, to whom he was always Po. The surviving grandchildren are Bobby Kamm, Michelle Kamm Wallace, Isaac Baker, Janee Baker Black, Darian Kindred, Alexandre Bellemare, Austin Bellemare, Pierceon Bellemare, Genevieve Bellemare, Jillaine Cook, Laurel Cook, and Corinne Cook. The greatgrandchildren include Wyatt Wallace, Ava Snyder, Daniel Snyder, Mercy Wallace, Emanuel Baker, Rhese Bellemare, Lexyn Bellemare, Hudson Bellemare, and Warren Bellemare.



Special thanks to Legacy Hospice for their care and support, and a very special thanks to Dawn Parker, who was a godsend in Lee's final days.



To leave condolences, memories or comments, please visit the D Lee Kamm Memorial Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/283185030596736/about



A Celebration of Life will be held April 16, 2022.

More information will be posted on the Facebook page at a later date.