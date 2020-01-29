Dorothy Passey 1928 - 2020

Dorothy Passey was born May 16, 1928, in Los Angeles, California. She grew up an only child.

Her father loved to sail and she was a Mariner in the Girl Scouts. She graduated from Monrovia-Arcadia-Duarte High School in 1946. She went to Pasadena City College for one year, where she was studying to be a pharmacist. She worked in several occupations where she was a waitress, sold Avon and Tupperware, worked in assembly for Sartron and retired from Austin Dental Equipment Company, where she made sub-assemblies for dental equipment.

Dorothy loved to read. She volunteered with the Dayton Library to promote reading. She was always smiling and neighborly to all. She loved to serve others. She was deeply active in her roles in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She spent a lot of time researching family history for genealogy.

She had six children. Dorothy married into the family of Ira Gail Passey, where she was blessed with six other children, 39 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Dorothy passed away January 29, 2020, in Canby, Clackamas County, Oregon. She was loved by all and will be truly missed.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Dayton, with viewing prior to the service. Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com

