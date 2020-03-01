Dorothy Jean Heida 1917 - 2020

Dorothy Jean Heida, 102, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away March 1, 2020, at Hillside Skilled Nursing a few hours after Sunday visits with family.

Dorothy was born May 17, 1917, in Firth, Idaho, the daughter of Leo Fern and Edith (Cormack) Ramsey. The family moved to McMinnville in 1926, where her father opened a variety store on Third Street. Dorothy attended McMinnville schools, including graduating from Linfield College. She earned her nursing degree, joined the Navy during WWII, and cared for wounded returning servicemen in Bremerton, Washington. Later, she had a long career serving patients as a nurse at Physicians Medical Center.

She married Dale Barney (1948-1959), and after he passed away later married James Heida (1976-2007).

As a young woman, she became a member of the First Presbyterian Church and served the Lord there over her many decades. When she was no longer able to attend the regular worship services, she attended Vespers services at Hillside.

She enjoyed gardening, traveling, writing letters, singing in the Presbyterian Choir and at Hillside, and participating in their many activities. In her later years, she especially enjoyed the weekly country drives Hillside offered. She also always looked forward to countless visits with family and friends.

She is survived by her inherited children, as she liked to call them: David Heida, and his wife Cindy of Newberg, Oregon, Joan Murray and her husband Lloyd of Yuma, Arizona, and Anne Wilson and her husband Robert of Roy, Washington; grandchildren, Michael Wilson, Maria Palmer and Jake Heida; three great-grandchildren; she was also much loved by her nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by both husbands, Dale Barney and James Heida; sister, Margaret Good; brother, William Ramsey; and granddaughter, Aime Heida.

Her memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, at First Presbyterian Church in McMinnville, with Pastor Matt Johnson presiding. Private interment will be in Belle Passi Pioneer Cemetery, Woodburn. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church and the Hillside Foundation. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.