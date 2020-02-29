Dorothy J. Allison 1927 - 2020

Dorothy J. Allison-Harris-Nettleton died Feb. 17, 2020, at the age of 92, at Heron Pointe Assisted Living in Monmouth, Oregon. She was born to Lawrence and Jane Nettleton of Sacramento, California in 1927.

Dottie graduated from Sacramento Senior High in 1946, and continued her education later in business and human behavior at Lewis & Clark College and WOU.

In 1947, she moved to Rockaway, Oregon, and then to Portland, Oregon, in 1948, where she married Bill Harris in 1949. The family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, in 1965. Dottie managed the office for City Sanitary Service for six years and had various other jobs.

In 1974, she married Jim Allison and they managed Pacific Reflex Signs for 10 years. They retired in 1984 and traveled around the U.S., Canada and Mexico. After moving to Happy Trails, Arizona, they started a Christian fellowship and helped start a square dance club. They moved to Sun City West, Arizona, in 1990, and Dottie volunteered at Chuck Colson Prison Fellowship and at a local hospital. Dottie and Jim moved to Bend, Oregon, where Dottie was active in hospice, and then to Dallas, Oregon, in 1999.

Survivors include: sister, Jean Moss of Portland; daughter, Sandy Harris (Rob Booth) of Dallas; son, Scott Harris (Janice); step-sons, Dan Allison (Mary), and Bill Allison (Linda); three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

A service to remember Dottie will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the dining room of Heron Pointe Assisted Living, Monmouth, Oregon.