Dorothy "Dot" Jean Adkins 1925 - 2020

Dorothy "Dot" Jean Adkins died January 3, 2020, in Sequim, Washington, surrounded by love at the home of her daughter Donna and family. Dorothy was born April 28, 1925, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Maude (Hancock) and Herbert Buckingham. The seventh of nine children, she was raised with laughter and love and lots of companions.

When Dorothy was young, her family moved to Seattle. The family spent the school year in the city, but on the first day of summer, they crossed the sound to Possession Point on Whidbey Island. Those carefree summers spent exploring the beach with friends and family added richness to her life and spurred her interest in biology.

She attended Linfield College from 1943 to 1947, where she graduated with a degree in Biology. She spent one summer as a welder on a Victory ship, which she claimed was the best job she ever had. Dorothy attended graduate school at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. While attending a fall "mixer" on campus, she met the charming man who would become her soul mate for the next 71 years. Dot married Virgil Eugene "Gene" Adkins on December 19, 1948. They made their home in Seattle, where they welcomed five children. In 1960, the family moved to Arbuckle, California. Dorothy taught middle school and high school biology and English classes to support the family while Virgil attended college to obtain a teaching degree. In 1965, the family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where Dorothy worked at the ESD as a film librarian and Virgil as a teacher at Dayton Elementary.

After retiring, Dot took up the art of calligraphy. She taught classes for many years at the McMinnville campus of Chemeketa Community College. When Virgil retired, they stayed busy traveling the world and exploring closer to home in their beloved VW camper. They had a special fondness for Greece. Dot loved to swim in a warm ocean!

Dorothy created a home in which laughter, love and curiosity abounded. The family never made it through a meal without someone jumping up to consult the dictionary. She had a wry sense of humor, lively intellect and a deep love of nature. She approached life with a positive attitude and everyone felt loved in her presence.

Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gene, on November 12, 2019. Now their hearts are together again. Left to cherish their memories are children, Vicki (Dan) Pierson, Tim Adkins, Tom (Deb) Adkins, Donna (Tom) Rankin, and Joan (Scott) Sterling; and brother, John (Marilyn) Buckingham. They were the proud and loving grandparents of 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, who will carry their goodness into the world.

A private family service is planned for a later date. Contributions in Dorothy's memory can be made to Friends of the Library or Give A Little Foundation. Please send it to Joan Sterling at 13855 N.W. Willis Rd. McMinnville, OR 97128.