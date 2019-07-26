Dorlin Dayton Drader 1935 - 2019

Dorlin Dayton Drader, 83, of Amity, Oregon, passed away peacefully July 26, 2019, in McMinnville, Oregon.

He is survived by his daughter, Pam Stangel; sons, Douglas (Janice) and David (Karen); brothers, Delano and Ted; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was born October 17, 1935, to William and Bessie Drader in Granville, North Dakota. Dorlin attended school in Granville before coming to Oregon to pursue work with Miller Brothers and Burch Concrete. Eventually, he owned his own businesses, Amity Hardware and Drader Truck and Equipment Repair, located in Amity. Dorlin was a renowned tractor and diesel mechanic, and farmers appreciated his highly skilled craftsmanship.

Dorlin married the love of his life, Cary, on October 15, 1954, in McMinnville. Together they raised their family on a small farm outside Amity. Dorlin was preceded in death by Cary in 2004. In 2008, Dorlin married Jodi Coulston Fricia.

Dorlin loved collecting and restoring Allis-Chalmers tractors. He enjoyed going to the tractor pulls in Oregon and Washington. He won many trophies and made fond memories and friendships along the way. His grandchildren will always remember Grandpa on his big orange tractors.

Dorlin will be missed by all who knew him. Please join his family and friends at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, at Amity Cemetery. Following the graveside service, a potluck reception will be held in the multi-purpose room at Amity High School. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Amity Education Foundation.