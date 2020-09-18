Doris C. Keith 1931 - 2020

Doris Carol Keith passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon, with family at her side.

She was 88 years old. Born December 17, 1931, in Salina, Kansas, to Frank A. and Gertrude R. (Phillips) Just, she had seven brothers and one sister. Doris married Don Hinton, U.S. Air Force, at Schilling Air Force Base in Salina in 1947, and graduated from Salina High School in 1948. She and Don had two children together, David A. and Terri S. (Wold) Hinton, before divorcing in 1954.

Doris married John R. “Bob” Keith in September of 1955, and had three sons, Scott C., Craig R. and Bradley D. “Bud” Keith. They owned a bakery in Salina, which they sold and moved to Oregon in 1964; there, Bob worked initially for Helen Bernhard Bakery in Portland, Oregon, then he and Doris worked for Roth’s IGA in McMinnville for many years, he as a baker and she as a cake decorator. They left Roth’s and bought and ran Hometown Bakery in Newberg, Oregon, until they sold it and retired in 1997.

Doris enjoyed camping and fishing with her family. She was an excellent seamstress, and loved to sew everything, from her family’s clothing to quilts. She donated her sewing skills to the McMinnville Aquatic Center, and in making beds for the animals sheltered at a local animal shelter. She was an avid swimmer, and looked forward to joining her “swim buddies” at the McMinnville pool at least three mornings a week for years. She was a member of McMinnville Methodist Church.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; sons, David and Bud; and by all but one of her siblings. She is survived by daughter, Terri S. Wold (Lyle) of North Plains; sons, Scott Keith (Laurel) and Craig Keith of McMinnville; and a brother, Vernon Just of Wichita, Kansas, as well as nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

There will be a visitation from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, and from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, at Macy & Son Funeral Home, 135 N.E. Evans Street, McMinnville. Private graveside services will be held Saturday, September 26, at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Doris’s memory to Disabled American Veterans, https://www.dav.org/ways-to-give; or the Salvation Army, https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/donate. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.