Doris Ann Beaudry 1939 - 2024

Doris Ann Beaudry (née Morgan) of Lafayette, Oregon, age 85, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2024, in Portland, Oregon. Born on January 28, 1939, in Newberg, Oregon, she was a lifelong resident of the state and cherished her roots.

Doris was the beloved wife of the late Victor Beaudry, with whom she shared a blended family that included children, Vicky Haugen (Rick), Ben Smith (Tonnie), Gary Beaudry (JoAnn), Rick Beaudry (Terri), and Larry Beaudry (Diane); daughter-in-law, Darlene Beaudry; brother-in-law, David Minkler; sister-in-law, Lynn Morgan; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Beaudry; son, Stanley Beaudry; her parents, Cora and Cecil Morgan; her stepmother, Mary Ann Morgan; and her siblings, Betty Fortune (Bob), Shirley Minkler, and Bill Morgan.

Doris attended Newberg High School and spent her early career days working diligently as a production line worker and later as a skilled seamstress. Her hobbies included sewing, crossword puzzles, crochet, and embroidery, showcasing her meticulous handiwork and attention to detail.

Doris was known for her vibrant personality and spunky spirit. A lover of country music, her English Bulldog, Duchess, and Chuck Norris and John Wayne movies, she also boasted an impressive collection of spoons from around the world, salt and pepper shakers, wind chimes, VHS tapes, bulldog figurines, and cherished family photographs. Her home was a testament to her love for collecting and her passion for life.

One of Doris’ greatest joys was cooking and baking for her large family. She reveled in the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always ready with a story or a playful scold. Her life was a tapestry of love woven with the threads of family ties and shared meals.

A memorial service to celebrate Doris' life will be held at 11 a.m. September 7, 2024, at Tigard Covenant Church, 11321 S.W. Naeve St., Tigard, OR 97224. In honor of Doris' love for color and vibrancy, attendees are encouraged to wear colorful attire instead of traditional black.

Doris leaves behind a legacy of warmth, family unity, and an unapologetic zest for life. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.