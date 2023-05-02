Dora Pearl Bailey 1936 - 2024

Dora Pearl Bailey peacefully passed away on September 5, 2024. She was born April 22, 1936, to Vernon and Lucille Orcutt. In October of 1956, Dora married her sweetheart, Raymond. While Ray served in the U.S. Army, they traveled the world.

Dora and Raymond had seven children; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Dora was preceded in death in death by her husband; parents; brother; sister; beloved son; and three grandchildren.

Dora's life was a testament to unwavering faith in her Lord and Savior. Her joy and love for her family made her a beacon of light. Dora's absence will be deeply felt throughout her family and community. Her legacy of faith, love, and kindness, and the imprint she has left on her family and everyone who has met her will forever be a source of comfort. Dora is survived by her younger sister; six children; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.