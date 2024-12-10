Donor offers match contributions to Homeward Bound to $100,000

The nonprofit animal shelter is asking community members to contribute this month in order to take advantage of the matching funds.

The money will go toward the new building planned for the shelter site on Loop Road off Highway 18, near the McMinnville Airport. The building will include shelters for cats and dogs, areas for potential adopters to meet pets, better air filtration systems, areas for medical care for animals and other spaces.

Casey Shook, the nonprofit’s executive director, said about $3.7 million has been raised toward the building project. Homeward Bound still needs about $800,000.

Homeward Bound, which was founded in 1975, has been operating in several old buildings on Loop Road. In 2022, the main building was declared unfit for use and was razed in a firefighters practice burn. The shelter now is using temporary structures and a portable restroom.

The new building has been designed and much of the preparation work has been completed, including installation of utility hookups. But the project can’t be completed until more money is raised, Shook said.

Contributions also are needed for the ongoing care of shelter animals, medical care, food, enrichment toys, spay and neuter surgeries, vaccines, microchips and other needs.

In addition to the shelter, Homeward Bound also operates a low-cost spay/neuter clinic and veterinary office on Evans Street in McMinnville and a fundraising thrift shop on Lafayette Avenue.

“We are filled with gratitude every time a donation arrives, no matter the size,” Shook said. “Every gift makes an impact on the lives of our sweet dogs and cats.”

Donations can be made online to bit.ly/3MMtxKN, or mailed to Homeward Bound Pets Capital Campaign, P.O. Box 8, McMinnville, OR 97128