Donald V. Wolf 1937 - 2022

On November 19, 2022, Donald V. Wolf passed away peacefully from Alzeheimer's disease, with family by his side. He was just shy of his 85th birthday. Don was born November 24, 1937, to Vincent and Magdalene Wolf in Mott, North Dakota. He spent his early years working on the family farm and then in the National Guard. He met Connie, and they were married on December 30, 1958. Don and Connie moved to Oregon in 1966, living in Wilsonville and then Dayton. They then moved to Washington in 1983, where they raised cattle and opened a commercial construction company. Don's true love was raising cattle, model trains, and sitting around the kitchen table shootin' the breeze.



Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Connie; their four children, Jane (Bob) Petersen, Tammy (Rich) Harris, Donna Bellew, and Casey (Cindie) Wolf; his sister, Delores Hoff; as well as 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Stevie Wolf. Don will be missed every day by his family and many friends.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. December 3, at St. Barbara Church, Black Diamond, Washington.