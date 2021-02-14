Donald Orba Caldwell Sr. 1932 - 2021

Donald Orba Caldwell Sr. went to be with our Lord on February 14, 2021. The eighth of 10 children, Don was born October 24, 1932, in Oroville, California, to William and Carrie Caldwell.

After graduation from Oroville Union High School in 1951, he enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War, where he served as a Seabee in MCB 6 until his discharge in 1959. The Navy taught him advanced carpentry skills.

Don and Timpa Lou Terry were married September 20, 1952. They had six children, Don Jr., Terry, Annette, Dan, Kevin and Kyle. Timpa and Don were married over 29 years when she passed in 1981. Don Sr. married Melva Jorgensen on February 13, 1982. They were married 39 years.

Don’s main interests were his family and church. He was a charter member of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Salem, Oregon. He helped construct that church building and many others.

He is survived by his wife, Melva; his sisters, Emma (Gary) Miller, Eldora Caldwell and Shirley Kegg; sons, Terry (Nancie), Dan (Debbie), Kyle (Terry) and Kevin Sr. (Joanna); 21 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Don Sr.’s life will be held later. Contributions to honor Don’s life may be made to Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church c/o Thelma Jacoby 4942 Regal Drive N.E. Salem, OR 97381-2146. Please donate in memory of Donald Caldwell Sr.