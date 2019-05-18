Donald McGregor - 1962 - 2019

Donald Roy McGregor passed away May 18, 2019, in Surprise, Arizona. His passing was peaceful, surrounded by his caring family. The fourth of four children, Don was born July 21, 1962, to David and Patricia (Hickert) McGregor in Lake Park, Florida. At age four, he moved with his family to McMinnville, Oregon, where Don graduated from McMinnville High School in the Class of 1980. Don attended Oregon State University, graduating in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. After graduation, Don moved to California and worked for the Navy as a civilian research associate. He then returned to Oregon State University to earn his master’s in computer science. He returned to Monterey, California, and found his home at the Naval Postgraduate School for over 20 years. Don was preceded in death by his parents, David and Patricia McGregor; and sister, Judy. He is survived by brothers, Mark (Lindy) and John (Tracy); nieces, Shannon and Allison; nephew, Kasey; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

At his request, there will not be a Celebration of Life. Don will be interred at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville, along with his parents and sister, Judy. Friends and family wishing to honor Don can do so with donations for research into a cure for Glioblastoma. Macy & Son Funeral Directors are assisting the family in McMinnville. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com