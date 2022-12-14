Donald Leroy Welliver 1935 - 2022

On December 14, 2022, Donald Leroy Welliver, at home surrounded by family, was welcomed into the arms of his loving Savior, Jesus. He was 87 years old. Don was born in Nebraska to his parents, Ida and Melvin, and was one of 10 children. The family moved to Oregon when he was a young boy. Melvin passed shortly after the move, and Don grew up with his five brothers four sisters and Ida. Don was preceded in death by his siblings and parents.

At the age of 17, he married the love of his life, Gloria. Their love and commitment to the Lord took them on a path of adventure. Together they had five children and moved many times in their 70 years of marriage.

He leaves behind his legacy of love with his wife, Gloria; his five children, Don Welliver (Laura), Sherry Friesen, Steve Welliver (Jessica), Cindy Crafton (Greg), and Sandy Halquist (Jon); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held

January 4, 2:00 p.m.

City View Funeral Home

390 Hoyt St. S., Salem, OR