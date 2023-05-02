Donald Lee Denton 1940 - 2024

Donald Lee Denton died in hospice on June 21, 2024, in McMinnville, Oregon, of complications related to Parkinson’s disease. He was 83 years old.



Born October 11, 1940, in rural Missouri to Margaret and Wayne Denton, the third of four children, he moved with them from Ulysses, Nebraska, to Salem, Oregon. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1959, was honorably discharged in 1964, and came back to Salem, working as a mechanic for a time. Most of his career was in grocery stores, however, and he loved greeting customers and managing produce and other departments at stores in Salem and Sheridan, Oregon. After he retired, he drove a school bus for the McMinnville School District. He spent his last years at Brookdale Town Center in McMinnville.



Don loved to be around people and would chat and joke with anyone he met. He enjoyed the outdoors very much: camping, hunting, fishing, and boating with family and friends. He was a devoted member of Freemasonry and Shriners, and spent many hours traveling around the state doing charitable events and the work of the Lodge. Don was quick to lend a hand and a pickup to anyone who needed help



Don is survived by Berneta, his elder sister; his siblings, Becky and Rick, are deceased. A public memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Masonic Lodge #4, 11625 Brush College Rd. N.W., Salem, OR 97304.

Donations in his name can be sent to Oregon Masonic Charities, 2150 Masonic Way, Forest Grove, OR 97116. www.masonic-oregon.com/donate.