Donald H. Slater 1951 - 2021

Donald H. Slater, 70, peacefully passed away December 30, 2021, at Willamette Valley Hospital in McMinnville, Oregon.

He was born in Miles City, Montana, to Donald D. Slater and Erma W. Slater. He graduated from Custer County High School and attended Oklahoma Wesleyan College for one year. He served in the USAF from 1973 to 1979, met his wife in 1977, and married in 1981.

He loved God, his family and friends. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hiking, exploring new places, the ocean, pontooning, camping, history and his home state, Montana.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Slater of McMinnville; daughter, Michele Slater of Wellston, Ohio; sons, Jason Slater of McMinnville, and Adam Slater of Sheridan, Oregon; three grandchildren, Caitlin, Conner and Eli; and sister, Kim Keller, Jefferson City, Missouri.

He will be greatly missed.