Donald Eugene Kittson 1932 - 2020

Donald Eugene Kittson was born in Banks, Oregon, to Frank and Edith Kittson. Don passed away at his home in Yamhill, Oregon.

Donald was married to Dorotha Aleta Lowther on December 8, 1956, in Stevenson, Washington. They have been married 64 happy years. Don spent four years in the Navy aboard the USS Taylor. He is a Korean veteran. When he got out of the Navy, he married and moved to Sitkum, Oregon. Don was a logger for many years. He lived in Hillsboro for about 40 years. He worked in construction for years until he was disabled and retired to Yamhill.

Don is survived by his wife, Aleta Kittson. He was father to five children, son Dennis (deceased), John Kittson of Gaston, Oregon, Diana Ellsworth of McMinnville, Oregon, Debra Kittson of Gaston, and Jason Kittson of Kalama, Washington; seven grandchildren, Mallisa (deceased), Krystal Pietras of Forest Grove, Oregon, Jeremy Kittson of Forest Grove, Mariah Johnson of Gaston, Joshua Scholl of Forest Grove, Sarah Scholl of Cornelius, Oregon, and Ryan Scholl in the Navy. Don had six brothers and sisters and many friends and family. He will be missed by all.

Family services will be held at Forest View Cemetery in Forest Grove.