Donald Elgin Gray 1964 - 2021

Donald Elgin Gray, of Sweet Home, Oregon, passed away in Providence Hospital, Anchorage, Alaska, after a 42-day battle with COVID-19.

The son of Louise and Larry Gray, Don was born June 28, 1964, in Auburn, Washington. Don joined an older brother, Richard, and sister, Lorna. The family soon moved to Vashon Island, Washington, where Don attended Kindergarten. In the summer of 1970, they moved to Yamhill, Oregon, where the family was joined by a baby brother, Steven. Don attended first through third grade in Yamhill. They then moved to Toledo, Oregon, where he spent the rest of his schooling. While growing up, Don was active in Archery 4-H as well as several other clubs.

Don met Jill Loutzeniser in Newport, Oregon, and they were married January 7, 1984. In the 1990s, Don attended welding classes at Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon, while working full time at Carlton Plant. In April 2007, he went to work for Eagle Tanks in Aumsville, Oregon. Don had worked his way up through the ranks to Production Manager at the time of his death.

Don was a proud father and grandfather who loved to camp, fish and spend time with his family. His daughter, Amanda, followed him and became a welder also.

Don is survived by Jill, his wife of 37 years; his sons, Justin, and Douglas; daughters, Amanda, and son-in-law Jeremy Turner, and Crystal, and son-in-law Dene Nunley; two grandsons, Zach Gray and Tristan Nunley; many nieces and nephews; his mother, Louise Gray; mother-in-law, Lyn Loutzenhiser; brothers, Richard Gray and Steven Gray; and sister, Lorna Grauer (Randy). Don was preceded in death by his father, Larry Gray, and father-in-law, Fred Loutzenhiser.

A memorial service will be planned in the future.