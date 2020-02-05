Donald "Donnie" Alan Clevenger 1964 - 2020

Donald “Donnie” Alan Clevenger, born May 4, 1964, passed February 5, 2020, with peace in his heart, deeply loved and an important man.

Donnie was born to Donald and Shirley Clevenger in McMinnville, Oregon, and raised in Dayton, Oregon. He graduated from Dayton High School in1982, then attended Arizona Automotive Institute in Glendale, Arizona.



Everyone knew Donnie as a lovable, easygoing and carefree guy with a casual approach to life, a kind and gentle man who treasured his time with family and friends. His children and grandson were the pride and joy of his life.

Donnie’s kind spirit will be remembered by his good-natured smile, wearing jeans, a quilted flannel shirt, one of his many favorite hats and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. A simple guy. He didn't want much or need much. Donnie was not content sitting around. He was happiest staying busy, puttering in the yard and shed, doing home projects, cleaning his BBQ and keeping the lawn mowed.

Donnie was a lover of the outdoors, growing things, working with his hands, BBQing, shrimp cocktails, oatmeal raisin cookies, custard-filled doughnuts, animals (Shasta and Dice--we know you are missed!), boonie cruzin’, cars, beautiful women, music, dancing, Oregon Ducks, a game of pool, a cold beer and zest for life!



Donnie was preceded in death by his father, Donald, and his lifelong friend and cousin, Richie. He is lovingly remembered by his mom, Shirley; children, Tyler, McCalob and Kendra; grandson, Apollo; brother, Lonnie; sisters, Melody and Connie; and many extended family and friends, (Scott and Annette, you are forever our family).



Please mark your calendar and join us for a day of love and laughter. A Celebration of Donnie’s Life will be held from noon to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Courthouse Square Park in Dayton. A BBQ with all the fixins will be served. Come with stories to share and wear your favorite U of O gear.



Instead of flowers or donations, Donnie would have wanted this: Be kind to someone; lend a helping hand. Call a friend or relative you haven’t reached out to recently. Forgive someone.

All acts of kindness are appreciated.