Donald Carl Mellgren 1942 - 2021

Don was born in March 31, 1942, in Marshall, Minnesota, to parents Carl Mellgren and Alice Davis Mellgren. He was baptized as a baby.

The family moved to Inglewood, California, in 1955. Don spent his free time at several local horse stables. He worked, played, and forged a life-long love of horses and the lifestyle that came with them. During this time he made many life-long friends that he cherished to the end.

In his mid-teens, he spent two summers in Wyoming working on a ranch for Bob and Eva Mader. He loved his time with the Maders. Just a few days before his passing, he told us that time was when he truly understood what being a cowboy means. This was also when he was introduced to bull riding.

Don met Susan Withnell in high school, and they married in 1963 and had two children, David and Christa. As a young couple, they moved in 1968 to Sheridan, Oregon, to raise their family. They worked hard to take care of their home and family, and they loved it.

We love him and miss him dearly. The family is grateful to have had some good times together with Don before his passing on February 4, 2021, when we were able to tell him how much he had impacted our lives. It was a beautiful time.

Don is survived by his wife, Susan; children, David and Christa; brother, Craig, and sister in-law, Janis Mellgren.