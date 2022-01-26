Don Zapata 1961 - 2022

Don Zapata, 60, of Amity, Oregon, passed away tragically on Wednesday January 26, 2022, in McMinnville, Oregon.

Don was born in January of 1961 in Brooklyn, New York, to parents Amaranto Zapata and Janet Martin. At an early age, the family moved to Portland, Oregon, before finally settling in McMinnville.

Don was an exceptional athlete while attending McMinnville High School and graduated in 1980. Don’s love of sports continued throughout his life as he devoted much of his time to coaching youth sports. As a father of four, he could always be found coaching one of his children’s sports teams, nearly year-round, for decades. His knowledge and passion for the game was passed on to countless children during the 25+ years he coached in the McMinnville area.

Don was also very influential in the road construction industry. He excelled in his craft and mentored numerous others throughout his 36-year career.

As an Eagle Scout, Don enjoyed many outdoor activities. He also enjoyed music, cooking, fishing, and spending time with his family. Don was a devoted father and family man.

Don is survived by his mother, Janet Martin; his brothers, Andre Zapata and Shawn Zapata; his children, Atina Enoch, Alexander Zapata, Anna Purrone, and Alaina Zapata; and his grandchildren, Jaxon Enoch, Kaiden Enoch, and Loleta Enoch.

He was preceded in death by his father, Amaranto Zapata; his stepfather, Ramon Martin; and his sister, Linda Zapata.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at The Barn at Countryside events venue, 15243 N.E. Countryside Dr., Aurora, OR. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.