Don Raymond Jensen 1937 - 2022

Don Raymond Jensen passed away June 21, 2022, on the Jensen Family homestead. Don was 85 years old, born November 20, 1937, in Prescott, Idaho, to Dan and Mary Jensen. The family moved to Kennewick, Washington, when he was young. Don and his two brothers, Bob and Cliff, attended school together through high school in Yamhill, Oregon. Don loved playing baseball, basketball and football during his childhood years.

He joined the United States Navy in 1953 when he was 17 years old and spent three years as damage control manager on the USS Kearsarge. Don was very proud of his time in the service and enjoyed traveling the sea on ship CV-33.

Don met the love of his life, Linda Jensen, at the Dayton dance when he was 21 years old. The two later married in 1962 and celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary last July.

Don and Linda moved to the 4 J Farm, their family farm, in Yamhill, where they raised their two children and shared many memories together. Don worked for Cascade Steel Mill as yard superintendent, retiring after 25 years. Don dearly loved his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching football (Green Bay Packers), golfing with his friends and haying and logging until dark. Don and Linda were snowbirds and traveled to Arizona each winter for over 17 years with all their friends.

Don is survived by his brother, Bob Jensen (Carol); his two children, daughter, Jeanna Wright (Joe), and son, Jeff Jensen (Melissa); as well as three grandchildren, Jaden Wright, Jakob Wright and T.J. Jensen.

Don was preceded in death by his mother and father, Dan and Mary Jensen; and brother, Cliff Jensen.

A public memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 1, at the Yamhill Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7200 N.W. Pike Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148. A graveside service and luncheon will follow. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com