Don Leard 1951 - 2020

Don Leard, who was a husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend to all, passed away September 1, 2020, at the age of 69. He was born May 24, 1951, in Newberg, Oregon.

Don started working at a young age and had an unparalleled work ethic that was admired by many. He held many titles over the years. If all his accomplishments, achievements and occupations were documented, you would believe it was more than any one man could do in a lifetime. His many passions included being a race car driver, 1963 Ford Galaxies, and helping others.

Above all else, Don loved to work. He was a man of God who strived to better himself and those he encountered throughout his life. He will be missed by many, loved by all, and his legacy will continue on, carried out by his family.