Dolores Darlene Brown Muller 1932 - 2024

Dolores Darlene Brown Muller was born February 11, 1932, in Dallas, Oregon, She was raised by her parents, Glenn and Thelma Hill, in Sheridan, Oregon, in the family home on Red Prairie Road, along with her sister, Marion, and brothers, Larry and Doug. She married Richard Brown, and they raised four children, Tom, Ray, Liz, and Wayne. After losing her husband in a tragic logging accident, she returned to school and obtained her bachelor's degree. She became a well-known and loved teacher at Willamina Elementary School for many years until her retirement.

Darlene loved being a mother and grandmother. She loved celebrating holidays, especially making Christmas cookies with all the grandkids, and always made sure everyone had a gift on Christmas. She enjoyed many other family traditions, such as camping trips to Clear Lake, BBQs and birthday parties. She enjoyed sharing her wise tidbits of life lessons, gardening, canning, knitting, volunteering at the local museums, and trips to the beach. She was a life-long learner, always reading and studying any topic that interested her.

Darlene was a devoted daughter to her parents, mother to her children, exceptional grandmother to her grandchildren, teacher to many in the Willamina area, and friend to anyone who needed one. Even with such a large family, she somehow found a way and took the time to make each person feel special and loved. She will be missed by so many, especially her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marion; brother, Larry; husbands, Richard Brown and Chris Muller; and daughter, Liz Leno. She is survived by her sons, Tom Brown, Ray (Diana) Brown, and Wayne (Phyllis) Brown; son-in-law, Reyn Leno; brother, Doug Hill; long-time companion, Chuck Rogers; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Beloved Hospice.

