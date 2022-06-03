Distinguished Service Awards to honor community champions

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
David S. Wall
Mr. Primozich is a good, descent Christian man who has served Yamhill County (unlike any of the current Yamhill County Commissioners) with Honor and distinction.
Mr. Primozich being chosen as 'McMinnville's Man of the Year (2022)', is well deserved but, does little to enshrine his unbridled dedication and service to the residents of Yamhill County.
I do not know what is meant by Mr. Primozich's 'retirement' moniker, as stated in his published photograph in Ms. Pointer's excellent article.
He is a current Member of the Yamhill County Parkway Committee amongst additional service related efforts.
Good Job Stan!
