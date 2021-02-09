Discussion planned on ensuring racial justice in the court room

The Yamhill County Circuit Court and Oregon Judicial Department will address racial bias and inequities in the justice system during a Webex discussion on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The moderator will be Presiding Yamhill County Circuit Court Judge Cynthia Easterday. Speakers will be local Circuit Court Judge John Collins, McMinnville Municipal trial court judge Cynthia Kaufman Noble, Oregon Supreme Court Justice Adrienne Nelson and Access to Justice Counsel Valerie Colas.

Local judges will discuss what is being done in Yamhill County while Colas and Nelson will speak about steps being taken at the state level.

To join the discussion, go to Webex.com at 5:30 p.m. on the discussion day and click "join the meeting." For English, enter meeting No. 146 575 7051 and password Webex123. For Spanish, enter meeting No. 146 968 0742 and password quPWpT8D@62.

No advance registration is required. Spanish interpretation and closed captioning is available.

Contact Catherine Owens at 503-434-7486 or email Catherine.B.Owens@ojd.state.or.us if you require accommodations or have questions.