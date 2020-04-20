By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • April 20, 2020 Tweet

Ding! Dong! It's the library

Marcus Larson / News-Register##McMinnville librarian Adam Carlson both delivers and picks up books at Curtis and Julie Robinson's house while maintaining social distancing policies.

McMinnville Public Library may be closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic, but staff members are still getting books, movies and board games to library patrons.

Readers can sign up for home delivery, then order books and other materials through the library website or by phone through the reference, children's or circulation librarians. Staff members will deliver them to a reader's home, business or friend in McMinnville.

Only materials from the McMinnville library are available as the library is not receiving deliveries from other sites in the Chemeketa Library System during the pandemic, circulation supervisor Adam Carlson said.

"There are plenty of good books on our shelves," he said.

The library is holding any books from other libraries ordered prior to the shutdown, though, and staff is calling patrons to see if they would like to have them delivered.

Most people are delighted to get the call, or to have other books delivered, he said.

McMinnville's home delivery program was announced April 1, and response was immediate, Carlson said. About 366 users had signed up by Monday, April 20.

He said he is expecting more as families sign up to get books for children who are studying at home since schools are closed.

Already, numerous children's books have been requested, along with a great deal of fiction, Carlson said. People also have been checking out music CDs and other non-book items.

Books and other items have been sanitized or quarantined for several days, so readers can be sure they do not carry the virus, Carlson said. They are delivered in sealed plastic bags.

Materials don't need to be returned until June 1. Carlson said the library picked that date in hopes the shutdown would be over by then. If the library has not reopened by June, the due date will be extended.

Carlson said he and other McMinnville Public Library employees feel great about being able to serve readers again.

"It was very hard to close," he said. "We've been keeping busy with projects, but it was really hard not to be able to serve the public directly. It's fun to get those materials to patrons."

He said he's heard a lot of compliments about the delivery program. The best came from his son, Elijah, who's 5.

"He said, 'Dad, your library just keeps on getting cooler every day,'" Carlson recalled.