Diane Marie (Holland) Becker 1939 - 2020

Diane Marie Becker was born April 5, 1939, in McMinnville, Oregon. She passed away March 25, 2020, at 80 years old. She was the middle child of Mel and Alice Holland. Diane attended St. James Catholic School and McMinnville public schools.

She married John W. Becker, who was in the Navy. Together with their four children, they lived in Minnesota, California, Oregon, Virginia, Tennessee, Washington and Japan. When John retired from the Navy in 1976, they settled in McMinnville. Later, Diane moved to Lafayette.

Diane was a homemaker, making each house they moved to a home. She was a marvelous seamstress, sewing for most of her life. Her daughters and grandchildren often wore her creations. Everyone loved the quilts she created, too. She was an avid crafter, including knitting, crocheting and embroidery. Diane also was a wonderful cook. She loved taking trips to the beach. She didn’t know a stranger, and everyone was welcome in her home.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and recently became a great-great-grandmother.

Diane was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents, Mel and Alice Holland; her sister, Sharon Wasson; and her grandson, John Carroll.

She is survived by her brother, Jim (Connie) Holland of McMinnville; children, Doug Becker of Lafayette, Jody Carroll of Fort Collins, Colorado, Cindy Becker of Keizer, and Shelley Burnett of Lafayette; her grandchildren, Becky (Tino) Villaluz of Washington, DJ Becker, Benjamin (Jessica) Carroll of Colorado, Nicholas Becker of Salem, and Katherine Burnett and Zachary Burnett of Lafayette; her great-grandchildren, Mia Villaluz and Ishmael Villaluz, both of Washington, and Harley Carroll of Colorado; and her beloved new great-great-grandson, Magnus Dougan of Washington.

There will be a private graveside service for her immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.