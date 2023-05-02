Diane Jeri Wilson 1947 - 2024

Diane Jeri Wilson passed away July 8, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was born December 14, 1947, in Dallas, Oregon. Diane grew up in Sheridan, Oregon, and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1966. She married her high school sweetheart, Michael Wilson, in 1966.

Diane enjoyed volunteering as a Little League softball coach, serving as a Girl Scout leader, and playing volleyball locally. She liked challenging word puzzles and loved the beach. Above all else, Diane was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She supported her grandkids’ involvement in sports and always created a safe space to call home.

Diane is survived by daughters, Teresa Whelchel and Kathryn (Michael) Ellis; son, Mike (Micki) Wilson; and grandchildren, Kayleigh (Austen) Flint, Hanna Ellis, Kyle Whelchel, Kassidy (Ian) Hull, and Jessica Wilson. She is also survived by her siblings, Darlene (Gary) Overton, Richard (Sandra) Huntley, and Dale (Alicia) Huntley.

Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; her parents, Roy and Edith Huntley; and siblings, Glenn Huntley, Roland Huntley, and Edna Olson.

At her request, there will be no memorial services. She was an amazing woman who will forever be in our hearts.