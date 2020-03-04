Dennis Wade Burnim 1952 - 2020

Dennis Wade Burnim lost his battle with cancer on March 4, 2020. The youngest of seven, he was born July 22, 1952, in Lexington, Missouri, to Charlie and MaryAnn Burnim.

Dennis grew up and went to school in Missouri and California. In 1973, he chose Oregon as home and began a career in the concrete/rock industry. Most of his time was spent in Yamhill County working for Meisel Rock Products, Burch Concrete and Baker Rock. His happiest years were spent working on the local rivers running tugboats and off-shore cranes for Bernert Towing of Wilsonville. Years of dedication and hard work allowed him to enjoy an early retirement, which was spent traveling and working at the printing business he owned with his wife.

Dennis loved the outdoors, hiking, camping, fishing and motorcycle riding. He was also passionate about his beautiful garden, which will be enjoyed for years to come. And cooking: everyone will miss that cooking!

He was preceded in death by his parents and all six siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Jody; daughter, Shelley; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A friend to many, Dennis will be greatly missed and remembered with love and humor.

At his request, there was no service. Should anyone wish to celebrate his life, they are welcome to make donations in his memory to Michelle’s Love, P.O. Box 544, Scappoose, Oregon 97056.