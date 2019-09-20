September 20, 2019 Tweet

Delwin B Mikkelborg 1955-2019

Delwin passed away on July 27 while at his home in Guinda, California. The family would like to invite all who knew him to a gathering of remembrance .



Put on your jeans and best T-shirt and meet with us on Saturday, October 5, at the Community Center, 606 Fourth St., Dayton. We will start at 2 p.m. Coffee and cake will be served while swapping "Delwin stories" and maybe renewing old friendships. We know not everyone who knew Delwin will see this notice, so please spread the word.