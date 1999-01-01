Defense leads the way: Amity takes control of PacWest with sweep of Tigers

AMITY –

Amity head volleyball coach Amanda Grove may ask a lot of her players during practices, but the results have been hard to ignore during the 2021 fall season. The ninth-ranked Warriors have seized control of the Class 3A PacWest Conference with an impressive combination of athleticism and defense.

Grove’s strategy resulted in yet another win last Thursday, the team’s fourth in its last five matches. The Warriors defeated league rival Yamhill-Carlton 25-16, 25-18, 25-20. The Tigers, like Amity, have their sights set on the conference crown.

During the match, held in Amity, the Warriors overwhelmed the visiting Tigers with an extraordinary display of defensive digs and last-second saves. Senior Brooke Lopez (27 digs) and sophomore Angela Graham (26) led the way with gravity-defying dives and clutch stabs.

With a laugh, Lopez admitted Coach Grove’s intense training sessions have prepared the Warriors to overcome any foe.

“We may hate Amanda for it in the moment, but we work out for the first 30 or 45 minutes of every practice. But it pays off, and we know it does, so we do it,” she said.

Grove’s practices always include circuit training, cardio and jump roping. The team’s rigorous training sets the Warriors up for success in emotional matches like Thursday’s bout with the Tigers. When other squads begin to wear down, Amity maintains its high-level of defensive play.

But Grove also reinforces the Warriors mental strength. She stresses the importance of overcoming mistakes and moving forward. “We want to teach them life skills through volleyball. We spend parts of practice just asking the girls how we can help them overcome mental hurdles.”

Late in the third set against Y-C, senior Haley Vanderzanden lunged to her left, stretched out and jabbed the ball. Popped into the air, Lopez was able to react and set a pass for Emily Rice, who finished the jaw-dropping play with a kill.

“I think (our defense) can be super intimidating, honestly. A lot of teams aren’t up to our speed, especially for how young we are. We’ve got these young girls up here this fast, we’re so impressed with them,” observed Lopez.

Vanderzanden, Megan Scharf and Lopez were the only veteran Warriors available against the Tigers, but underclassmen like Saralynn Grove, Graham, Marti Silacci and Rice play beyond their years.

Amity’s scrappy defense led to a variety of exciting volleys against the Tigers. Y-C rose to the challenge. Kya Ellis, Dorothy Adair and Kendal Vickers showed their skill in prolonging rallies.

Still, the Warriors were too unbeatable defensively, and Y-C struggled to reach 25 points in all three sets.

The tale of the contest was revealed in its postgame statistics. Amity’s entire team recorded only four kills, led by Lopez’s two. But the team registered 104 digs, resulting in Tiger errors handing the home team winning points.

“It feels really good, especially because we’re still missing three players. We’ve had a different team for every game because of different reasons. It’s been amazing how the girls have adapted to all these hurdles,” said Grove.

Y-C looks to bounce back at home versus Dayton Saturday; the match starts at noon.

Amity faces another critical conference opponent tonight. The Warriors travel to Scio for a match at 6:30.

Whether the Warriors defend their league title won’t affect Lopez’s memories of her volleyball career. According to her, “Amity volleyball has taught me so much about being a family. The memories we make with these girls are the most important things.”