Dede J. Stonebridge-O'Brien - 1945 - 2019

Dede Stonebridge-O'Brien passed away suddenly January 5, 2019, at her home. Dede was born May 26, 1945, in Bellevue, Washington.

She grew up in Issaquah, Washington, where she graduated from high school. She married the love of her life, Robert R. O'Brien, on October 30, 2012, after a 25-year engagement. She was passionate about her family and friends, in addition to gardening, her lifelong love of animals, and to her faith. Dede is survived by daughters, Traci Stonebridge-Baumer (Martin Baumer) and Lisa Stonebridge (Walter Woodland); two grandchildren, Alexandra Baumer and Dylan Baumer; and four step-granddaughters. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. February 5, at Willamette National Cemetery. She is to be interred together with her beloved Robert. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org), or the ASPCA (https://www.aspca.org). Services are in the care of Young’s Funeral Home. To share a condolence, please visit Youngsfuneralhome.org.