Decision delayed on Three Mile Lane development

Comments
PAO
Our big design "win" with the Baker Creek development was basic window trim facing Baker Creek Road. That compromise was reached only after numerous complaints about the facades of the LGI housing that faces Hill Road. Our planning director approved those "designs." I hope Commissioner Winfield is more successful.
The Bungalows off of Grandhaven have much more visual interest, and, at the time of the LGI build off Hill Road, were at the same price point. The Bungalows are also "significantly out of the public view" yet even the back side is trimmed out and visually attractive. How is it that a smaller, local developer can provide more attractive housing at competitive prices than the large regional and national developers favored by our planning department?