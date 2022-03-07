Debra L. Burgess 1949 -2022

Debra L. Burgess, age 73, passed peacefully March 7, 2022. The daughter of Simeon Joseph and Mary Muriel (Oriana) West, Debra was born February 1, 1949, in Torrance, California.

She moved to Sheridan, Oregon, around 1973, and worked at the Rocket Cafe in Willamina Oregon, where she met Daniel M. Burgess, who owned the Rocket Gas Station; they soon married in 1974.

Debra was a long-time employee of Bi-Mart and then Walmart, when she finally retired. In 2008, Debra and daughter Kodie Burgess opened the local Nature's Pet Market, where you could find them both all day, along with Frankie the bulldog and store mascot, before selling the business in 2012.

Debra loved her family and friends, playing cards, crafting, cooking and the beach.

She is survived by her son, Cecil Wayne Burgess; daughter, Kodie Rae-Jean Burgess; grandson, Christian Wayne Burgess; nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews, whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by husband, Daniel M. Burgess; her parents; a brother; and a sister.

In lieu of a service, Debra asked that memorial contributions be made to Pacific Northwest Bulldog Rescue, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization very dear and close to her heart. www.pacificnwbulldogrescue.org