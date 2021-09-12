Deborah Lynelle England 1956 - 2021

Deborah Lynelle England passed away September 12, 2021. She was 64 years old. Deborah was born December 28, 1956, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Louise and Danny England of Dayton, Oregon. She is survived by her two daughters, Blanca Reyes-Gonzalez and Ashley Sosa; her granddaughters, Kalyssa, Michayla and Layne; her siblings, Vicki Edwards, Tamara England, David England and Nichola England; her mother, Louise England; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Danny England.

Debbie raised her girls in McMinnville. She could make friends with anyone and was always willing to help others when needed. Deborah was artistic, funny, stubborn at times, enjoyed watching scary movies, and being with family. Her artistic side showed through her drawings and coloring books to making jewelry and dream catchers. Debbie had a love for all animals. She enjoyed watching scary movies and being with her family. Her smiles, jokes, sense of humor and phone calls will be missed by her family and friends. Rest in Peace: you are very loved and missed.

A viewing will be held between 4 and 7 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021, at Macy & Son. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Dayton Oddfellows Cemetery, 6280 S.E. Thompson Lane, Dayton, OR. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com