Deborah Ann Barrow 1952 - 2024

Deborah Ann Barrow has gone home to be with the Lord. She was born in McMinnville, Oregon, and grew up in the Carlton area to Lawrence and Laveda (Wasson) Collins, having lived the last 10 years in McMinnville. She was a graduate of YC High and a devout Christian raised in the Assembly of God Church. Deborah’s center of her world was her family with whom she loved spending time.

She is survived by her daughters, Darci Ancalade (grandson, Zachary), and Rebecca Kraus (granddaughters, Carly, Ava, and Bella, and grandsons, Elijah, Marcus, and Samuel).

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Terry Lay and Jeff Collins.

We love and will always miss you, Mom, and we know you are finally at peace. “And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.”

We invite you to a Celebration of Life dinner at 6 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Beulah Park in Yamhill, Oregon.

There will be a private family interment at a later date.