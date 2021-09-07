Deborah (Debbie) Lynne Middleton 1956 - 2021

Debbie Middleton, of McMinnville, Oregon, lost her battle with cancer Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in her home, surrounded by family and friends.

Deborah Lynne Middleton was born June 4, 1956, at James Connelly Air Force base in Waco, Texas, to parents Richard and Ardelle (Tatom) Middleton. In the mid-1960s, the family moved to McMinnville, where Debbie and siblings spent the remainder of their youth.

Debbie began working at age 15. Early jobs included berry picking, a glove company, waitressing at Sambo's and managing the McMinnville Plaid Pantry. She spent 11 years at the McMinnville Hewlett-Packard plant before the division shutdown. She joined A-dec in Newberg as a documentation specialist in 1995 and retired after 23 years in 2019.

Debbie had a love for old and fast cars, especially Chevys! She raced them at Woodburn Drags and even on the streets of McMinnville. She loved animals, country music, clogging and was the Queen of Purple! She was a no-gray-area, Git-R-Done kind of girl with a beautiful faith in the Lord and a love for her family and friends that was inspirational.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Richard Middleton. She is survived by her mother, Ardelle (Tatom) Ellison; siblings, Lenny Fournier, Rick Middleton, Randy Middleton and Tonya Regan; daughter, April (Ken) Johnson; adopted daughter, Jessie Bredemeyer; grandchildren, Jacinda Wheatley, Trenton Story, Kinsley Johnson and Maci Johnson; great-granddaughter, Willow Wheatley; and a fierce group of ladies who were her soul sisters.

A celebration of life is being arranged by family with a date to be determined. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.