Dean Lee Shumway 1933 - 2021

Dean Lee Shumway was born December 28, 1933, in Bend, Oregon, to Guy and Hazel Shumway. When Dean was five, the family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where he attended McMinnville schools, graduating in 1952. He continued his education at Oregon State University; during that time he married his high school sweetheart, Pat Hollis. After graduating, Dean joined the Army's 82nd Airborne Division. Dean and Pat had three daughters, Lisa, Kerry and Nicki. After his time in the service, he taught Fisheries and Wildlife at Oregon State University.

In the '70s Dean moved to Virginia and worked for the federal government with the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission at the Division of Hydropower Licensing. He spent half his 87 years in Oregon, and the other half in Virginia and North Carolina.

Dean passed away July 12, 2021, at his home in Brevard, North Carolina. He is survived by Laura, his wife of 42 years; and their son, Scott; his daughters, Lisa and Nicki; and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Burnett (Bob) of McMinnville; and many nieces and nephews. His parents; his brother, Donald; his first wife, Pat, and their daughter, Kerry, predeceased him.

Dean was an avid gardener, fisherman and hunter. His greatest love and accomplishments came through volleyball, where as a player and coach he won many national championships and MVP awards. However, his greatest joy came from sharing his love of the sport, especially with Laura.

A celebration of Dean’s life will be held in November in McMinnville.