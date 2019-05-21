Dayton voters approve school bond

DAYTON — Dayton School District will have $11 million with which to repair and improve school buildings, voters decided in Tuesday's election.

Voters approved the bond measure by a vote of 605 yes to 348 no, or about 63.5 to 36.5 percent, according to final unofficial results from the Yamhill County Clerk's Office.

The school district asked for funds to cover additions to libraries and classrooms; replace the old high school gym bleachers and the track surface; make special education classrooms and restrooms more accessible; replace single-pane windows and lighting fixtures with more energy efficient models; improve safety by reconfiguring entrances to allow staff to see who’s coming and going and to add secure doors that require visitors to be buzzed in; remove asbestos; repair or replaced flooring, ceilings and roofs; and improve electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems

The 21-year bond measure will cost taxpayers an average of $1.37 per $1,000 assessed valuation. The owner of a property assessed at $150,000 will pay about $205.50 a year for the new bond.

However, property owners will not see an increase in their tax rates, because an earlier bond will be paid off this summer, according to Superintendent Jason Hay. The total rate would remain $2.83 per $1,000 of assessed property value, or about $425 per year for a house assessed at $150,000 for tax purposes.