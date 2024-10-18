Dayton to discuss manager finalists

Dayton City Council will meet in executive session at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, to discuss city manager finalists. They may return to open session to approve a contract with one of them.

The council narrowed the field of applicants and brought three finalists to town earlier this week. In addition to interviews, the finalists met the public at a reception in the Palmer Creek Lodge.

Finalists were Peter Boyce, Jeremy Caudle and Annette Padilla.

The council meeting will be held in Dayton City Hall. For more information, call 503-864-2221.