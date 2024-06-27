Dayton starting manager search

Roaden had been working in Dayton since 2015.

Dayton Library Director Cyndi Park is serving as interim city manager.

She said the city has hired a consulting firm, Jensen Strategies, to help with its city manager search. Jensen is developing a candidate profile in preparation for advertising the position.

The firm is interviewing city staff and planning to speak to council members and citizens about the qualities the new manager should have. Park said there will be opportunities for citizen comments online in coming weeks.

For more information, call the city, at 503-864-2221.