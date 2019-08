Dayton school board to meet Thursday

DAYTON -- School board members will hold a special session Thursday afternoon to consider hiring an interim superintendent.

The meeting will start at 3 p.m. in the district board room, 780 Ferry St. An executive session will be followed by an open meeting, at which the board may approve a contract for the 2019-20 school year.

For more information, call the district office, at 503-864-2215.