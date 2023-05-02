Dayton residents under water restrictions

City of Dayton residents are being asked to curtail water use due to low reservoir levels.

On Thursday, city officials issued a notice that stage 2 moderate restrictions are in effect for residents and utility users.

“One of the city’s primary wells is producing water at an abnormally low rate, and overall well production has not been sufficient to meet current demand,” City Manager Jeremy Caudle said in a release.

“As a result, reservoir levels are at the minimum required to maintain volume for fire flows, with no surplus to refill storage. Recent well production issues have reduced supply further.”

Prohibited activities include filling pools, leaving running hoses unattended, watering grass (except for gardens for human consumption), power washing, vehicle washing and filling decorative water features, according to the city.

Residents are also asked to curtail indoor use by turning off faucets and repairing leaks.

Caudle told the News-Register he wants residents to be in a “conservation mindset to help us over this hump.” The city is working on short and long term plans to address water issues, he said.

Stage 2 restrictions will remain in place until further notice, according to Caudle.

For more information, visit the city website at daytonoregon.gov or contact City Hall at 503-864-2221.