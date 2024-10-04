Dayton progressing in manager search

The city council is searching for someone to replace Rochelle Roaden, who left several months ago to take a similar job in Monmouth. She had been working in Dayton since 2015.

Council members met in executive session to review applications for the position. Representatives of Jensen Strategies, a consulting firm, spoke with them about potential candidates who applied during a nationally advertised search this summer.

Rocio Vargas of the city said finalists chosen by the council will visit Dayton the week of Oct. 14-18 for in-person interviews. A community meet-and-greet is planned for Oct. 15 in the Palmer Creek Lodge community center.

The council will hold another executive session at the end of the week to discuss the interviews and possibly choose a new city manager.

For more information, call the city at 503-864-2221.