Dayton man killed in Highway 99W crash

Photo courtesy Oregon State Police##A single vehicle crash north of McMinnville on Highway 99W claimed the life of a Dayton man Thursday night.

A Dayton man was killed Thursday night in a single vehicle crash north of McMinnville on Highway 99W in the area of the St. Joseph overpass.

The Oregon State Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Hector Orozco Jr. Troopers gave this account of the 8:45 p.m. crash:

He was northbound at a high rate of speed when the 2005 Nissan Murano he was operating left the roadway and struck several parked cars. Orozco was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prior to the crash, multiple driving complaints related to the vehicle were received by the Yamhill Communications Agency 911 dispatch center.

The highway was closed for five hours. In addition to OSP, the McMinnville police and fire departments, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew responded to the scene.