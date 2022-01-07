Dayton looking for council member

Dayton is seeking applicants for a vacancy on the city council. The deadline is noon, Monday, Feb. 28.

Remaining council members will appoint someone to replace Darrick Price, who resigned. The term runs through Dec. 31, 2022.

Applicants must be registered to vote and have lived in the city for at least one year. They cannot be city employees.

Forms are available at Dayton City Hall between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 and 5 p.m. weekdays. Applications also are available online at www.ci.dayton.or.us/page/City_Councilor_Application.

For more information, call Patty Ringnalda, city recorder, at 503 864-2221.