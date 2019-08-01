Dayton hires interim superintendent

DAYTON -- The Dayton School Board has hired Brian Recht, a former Wyoming superintendent, to lead the district during the 2019-20 school year.

Recht, who will officially start Aug. 13, will supervise the start of bond measure projects as well as overseeing educational programs.

He was one of 21 people who applied for the interim job following the departure of Superintendent Jason Hay. After interviewing six finalists, the board met in special session Thursday to finalize his hiring.

