Dayton Friday Nights will resume July 1

Activities will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Blockhouse Park in downtown Dayton. Food, crafts and other booths will be set up in the park, and vintage vehicles can park on Fourth Street for an impromptu car show.

Concerts will occur from 6 to 8 in the bandstand. The lineup includes: July 1, Second Winds Community Band; July 8, the Barlotti Brothers, rock/blues; July 15, Sonic Tonic, classic rock; July 22, Nancy McCann Band, classic rock/country/folk; July 29, Probably Cause; Aug. 5, Rustic Valley, country/rock; Aug. 12, Corral Creek Bluegrass; Aug. 19, Fiddleschtix, Americana/country; Aug. 28, Mark Stevens as Elvis.

Some booths will feature children’s activities, such as face painting. Children can enjoy the park’s play structure during the evening. On July 1, there also will be a bike helmet giveaway.

Dayton Friday Nights will run through Aug. 26. On the final evening, there will be a lantern parade about 8 p.m.

Another special event at Dayton Friday Nights will be the Old-Timers’ Days parade and coronation on July 29. The events are part of a weekend that will include reunions, the fire department’s chicken barbecue and a pancake breakfast that will raise money for a 2023 fireworks show.

For more information, go to the daytonoregon.org/fridaynights.