Dayton delays school start until Sept. 9

Dayton School District won't start classes until Thursday, Sept. 9, due to unfinished construction at the grade school, junior high and high school.

The district had planned to start Tuesday, the traditional first day after Labor Day weekend.

Instead, Thursday will mark the return to full day, five-day-a-week classes following more than a year of mostly distance learning. School buildings closed in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Steve Sugg said he and his staff are looking forward to being back.

"Everyone is pretty eager to start," he said. "The kids are excited."

